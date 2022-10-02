Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $58.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.