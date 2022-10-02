Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $9,956,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,719 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 1,741,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,537. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

