ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Position Decreased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. ABM Industries accounts for about 3.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of ABM Industries worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $38.23. 373,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,140. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

