Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 775,836 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,836 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,618. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

