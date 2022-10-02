Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,974,624 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974,624 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 836,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.