Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,621,240 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621,240 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,120,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 319,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

HEFA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. 925,448 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63.

