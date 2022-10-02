Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,205,159 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,205,159 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 432,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WMT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.70. 6,534,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.61. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.