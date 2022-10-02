Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 243,255 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 243,255 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,163. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

