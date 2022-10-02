Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,585,101 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,585,101 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for 3.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of Zuora worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $16,995,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,438,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 900,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,433. The company has a market cap of $973.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

