Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,573,394 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,573,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Tobam boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 81,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 367,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 302,652 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,433,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

