Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887,841 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in McKesson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 238,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

