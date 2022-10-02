Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,750 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

