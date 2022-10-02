Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.13. 306,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,557. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

