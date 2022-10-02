Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 372,394 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,089. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

