9,754 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 930,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142,393 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,525,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

HALO opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

