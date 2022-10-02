8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0269 on Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $108,172.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069546 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10631956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY launched on April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars.

