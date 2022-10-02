7,957 Shares in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:MRSK) Acquired by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:MRSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.59% of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.