5,985 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,985 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $1,376,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

