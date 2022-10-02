57,556 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 1.1% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,283,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IYE opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

