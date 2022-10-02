5,678 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

