56,324 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after buying an additional 824,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.3 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.