2,967 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $258.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

