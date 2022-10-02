228,331 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

