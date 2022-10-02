15,280 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

