148,670 Shares in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.69% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,730,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,460,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,757,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCRM stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

