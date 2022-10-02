13,698 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insider Activity

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,281 shares of company stock worth $995,921. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

