0xBitcoin Trading 30.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $88,779.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069546 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10631956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

