0x (ZRX) Price Down 2.8% This Week

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. 0x has a total market capitalization of $259.30 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One 0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is www.0xproject.com/#home. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

