ZoidPay (ZPAY) Price Tops $0.11

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $74.90 million and $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZoidPay alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay launched on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

