Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

