Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stake Lowered by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 141,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

