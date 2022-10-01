Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 187.5% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 327,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

