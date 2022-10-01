Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 86,953 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,953 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $9,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

