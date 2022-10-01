Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Inter Parfums worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.