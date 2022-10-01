Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,052 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

