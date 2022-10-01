Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

