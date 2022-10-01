Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 644.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,631 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Matador Resources worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

