Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $696,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.