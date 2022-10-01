Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $8,875,000.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $87.03 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

