Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,693 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of State Street worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $60.81 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

