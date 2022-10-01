Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,303 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

