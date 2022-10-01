Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 17946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

