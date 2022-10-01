Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 17946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.
Zhihu Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
