Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Yext Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Yext stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

