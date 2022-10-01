YENTEN Price Up 81.4% This Week (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 81.4% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $48,665.67 and approximately $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00277097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00143032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00773301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00612148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00610787 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info.

YENTEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.