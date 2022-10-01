xSUSHI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.96 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One xSUSHI coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00007698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $72.96 million and $54,686.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00166373 BTC.

xSUSHI Coin Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 48,833,056 coins. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushi.com.

xSUSHI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

