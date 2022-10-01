Xrpalike Gene (XAG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.78 Million

Xrpalike Gene (XAG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Xrpalike Gene has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Xrpalike Gene coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xrpalike Gene has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $11,729.00 worth of Xrpalike Gene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xrpalike Gene Profile

Xrpalike Gene’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,679,831 coins. Xrpalike Gene’s official website is xrpgen.com. Xrpalike Gene’s official Twitter account is @xrpalike and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xrpalike Gene Coin Trading

