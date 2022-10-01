XMON Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $19,911.51 or 1.03093229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $199.12 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMON’s official website is 0xmons.xyz/#.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

