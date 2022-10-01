Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE XIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.