XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XBIT opened at $3.62 on Friday. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

