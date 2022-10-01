WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Lowered to C$169.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.33.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$152.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$156.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$151.77. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

